Headlands Technologies LLC Buys Shares of 1,484 Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,997,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,170,000 after purchasing an additional 91,022 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $360,831,000. APG Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Kilroy Realty by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management US Inc. now owns 5,380,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,369,000 after purchasing an additional 255,835 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,162,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,220,000 after purchasing an additional 487,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its stake in Kilroy Realty by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,015,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,692 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:KRC opened at $38.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kilroy Realty Co. has a twelve month low of $26.78 and a twelve month high of $43.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $280.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 3.52%. Kilroy Realty’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KRC shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KRC

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.