Headlands Technologies LLC Sells 4,170 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Headlands Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 674 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 4,170 shares during the quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1,134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth $30,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 406.4% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 709 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 730 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agnico Eagle Mines Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AEM stock opened at $82.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 86.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.20. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1 year low of $43.22 and a 1 year high of $83.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Agnico Eagle Mines ( NYSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.14. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 8.44%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

