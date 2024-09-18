Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI) Short Interest Update

Healthcare Triangle, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decline of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 50,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Healthcare Triangle Trading Down 5.4 %

Shares of HCTI stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,736,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,374. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.97. Healthcare Triangle has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $4.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Healthcare Triangle (NASDAQ:HCTI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Healthcare Triangle had a negative net margin of 48.54% and a negative return on equity of 773.20%. The company had revenue of $2.98 million for the quarter.

Healthcare Triangle, Inc, a healthcare information technology company, focuses on developing solutions in the sectors of cloud services, data science, and professional and managed services for the electronic health record, and healthcare and life sciences industry. It provides a suite of software, solutions, platforms, and services that enables healthcare and pharma organizations to deliver personalized healthcare, precision medicine, advances in drug discovery, development and efficacy, collaborative research and development, respond to evidence, and accelerate their digital transformation.

