Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DOC. Wedbush boosted their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Healthpeak Properties to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Shares of DOC stock opened at $21.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.69, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14. Healthpeak Properties has a 12 month low of $15.24 and a 12 month high of $22.79.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Healthpeak Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 342.86%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,883,000. Angelo Gordon & CO. L.P. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,713,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 526,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,010,000 after purchasing an additional 190,186 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 1,543.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 164,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 154,598 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.



Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

