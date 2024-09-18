Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCS) Short Interest Down 11.8% in August

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSCSGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 39,700 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the August 15th total of 45,000 shares. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Heart Test Laboratories Trading Down 2.4 %

NASDAQ HSCS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $2.81. 16,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,723. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.82. Heart Test Laboratories has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $75.47.

Heart Test Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Heart Test Laboratories, Inc, a medical technology company, provides cardiovascular diagnostic devices. The company offers MyoVista wavECG, a resting 12-lead electrocardiograph (ECG) to provide diagnostic information related to cardiac dysfunction, as well as conventional ECG information. It serves clinics, doctor's offices, urgent care centers, and hospitals.

