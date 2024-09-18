Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Short Interest Down 8.3% in August

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Heartland Financial USA Price Performance

Shares of HTLFP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.39. 1,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,582. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.17. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $22.74 and a 1 year high of $26.20.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Heartland Financial USA stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. ( NASDAQ:HTLFP Free Report ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

