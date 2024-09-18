Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) Sets New 12-Month High at $56.92

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.92 and last traded at $56.40, with a volume of 25146 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heartland Financial USA in a report on Friday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Get Heartland Financial USA alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA Stock Up 0.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day moving average is $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $188.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.19 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 11.11%. Heartland Financial USA’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Heartland Financial USA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 72.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heartland Financial USA

In other Heartland Financial USA news, EVP Lo B. Nestman sold 4,389 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total transaction of $220,064.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Heartland Financial USA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heartland Financial USA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 37,550.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 695.2% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Heartland Financial USA

(Get Free Report)

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, demand deposit accounts, NOW accounts, savings, money market, and individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heartland Financial USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heartland Financial USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.