Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Up 7.0% in August

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,500 shares, an increase of 7.0% from the August 15th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Helius Medical Technologies

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned approximately 4.39% of Helius Medical Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.63% of the company’s stock.

Helius Medical Technologies Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of HSDT stock traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $0.80. 156,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,498. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $10.99.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies ( NASDAQ:HSDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.14). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,487.54% and a negative return on equity of 258.06%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.00) EPS.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-implantable technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. The company's product is Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator, a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

