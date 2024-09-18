HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,500 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 372,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

HF Foods Group Stock Performance

HFFG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 39,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,623. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.93 million, a PE ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.47. HF Foods Group has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.91.

Get HF Foods Group alerts:

HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $302.34 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Foods Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HF Foods Group

About HF Foods Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in HF Foods Group by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,509,000 after acquiring an additional 39,438 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 30.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 56,014 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 7.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of HF Foods Group by 40.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HF Foods Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HF Foods Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.