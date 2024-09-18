HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,500 shares, a growth of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 372,700 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 52,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.
HFFG stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.42. 39,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,623. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.93 million, a PE ratio of 68.40 and a beta of 1.47. HF Foods Group has a 1-year low of $2.46 and a 1-year high of $5.91.
HF Foods Group (NASDAQ:HFFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $302.34 million during the quarter. HF Foods Group had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 7.89%. On average, equities analysts forecast that HF Foods Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.
