HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $125.27

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.27 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 132.80 ($1.75). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 131.40 ($1.74), with a volume of 4,401,234 shares.
HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of £2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6,570.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.27.
HICL Infrastructure Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40,000.00%.
Insider Transactions at HICL Infrastructure
About HICL Infrastructure
HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than HICL Infrastructure
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.