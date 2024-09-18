HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $125.27

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 125.27 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 132.80 ($1.75). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 131.40 ($1.74), with a volume of 4,401,234 shares.

HICL Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6,570.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 127.09 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 125.27.

HICL Infrastructure Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 1.65%. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at HICL Infrastructure

About HICL Infrastructure

In related news, insider Rita Akushie bought 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 127 ($1.68) per share, with a total value of £1,517.65 ($2,004.82). Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

