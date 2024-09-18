High Tide (TSE:HITI) Given a C$6.50 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

High Tide (TSE:HITI – Get Free Report) has been given a C$6.50 target price by equities research analysts at ATB Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

High Tide Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at High Tide

In related news, Director Christian Sinclair sold 30,000 shares of High Tide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.15, for a total transaction of C$94,500.00.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

