Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 629,843 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 911,782 shares.The stock last traded at $10.40 and had previously closed at $10.29.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Barclays upped their price target on Hillman Solutions from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Hillman Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.92.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,029.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.53 million. Hillman Solutions had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions Corp will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at $257,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the second quarter valued at $334,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Hillman Solutions by 4.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 100,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Hillman Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. 98.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

