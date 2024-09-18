Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $50.27

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.27 and last traded at $48.95, with a volume of 92525 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.64.

Hitachi Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a market cap of $113.48 billion, a PE ratio of 14.42, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $2.15. The business had revenue of $14.19 billion during the quarter. Hitachi had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 11.90%. On average, analysts predict that Hitachi, Ltd. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

