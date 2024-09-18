HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.56

HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.56 and traded as high as $26.06. HMN Financial shares last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 3,439 shares trading hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.18 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

HMN Financial (NASDAQ:HMNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.70 million for the quarter. HMN Financial had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 9.33%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. HMN Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.01%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HMN Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in HMN Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMNF – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,404 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.64% of HMN Financial worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

HMN Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Home Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services. The company offers various deposit accounts, such as savings, interest bearing checking, non-interest-bearing checking, money market, individual retirement, and certificate accounts.

