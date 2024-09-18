Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.32

Holcim AG (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.32 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 64920 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.12.

Holcim Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.90.

About Holcim

Holcim AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company worldwide. It operates through North America; Latin America; Europe; Asia, Middle East & Africa; and Solutions & Products segments. The company offers cement, clinker, and other cementitious materials; ready-mix concrete; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and precast, concrete products, asphalts, mortars, roofing systems, insulation tile adhesives, facade solutions, and contracting and services.

