Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Sells £270,000.06 in Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Burns sold 86,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £270,000.06 ($356,671.15).

Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 313 ($4.13). The company had a trading volume of 136,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91. The company has a market capitalization of £537.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,572.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 320.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 323.53. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 227 ($3.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 355 ($4.69).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. The company also supplies and installs bowling equipment. It operates centers under the Hollywood Bowl, Puttstars, and Splitsville brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

