Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL) Insider Sells £270,000.06 in Stock

Hollywood Bowl Group plc (LON:BOWL – Get Free Report) insider Stephen Burns sold 86,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.13), for a total transaction of £270,000.06 ($356,671.15).
Shares of Hollywood Bowl Group stock traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 313 ($4.13). The company had a trading volume of 136,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,642. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.91. The company has a market capitalization of £537.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,572.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 320.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 323.53. Hollywood Bowl Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 227 ($3.00) and a 1-year high of GBX 355 ($4.69).
