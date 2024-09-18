Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Trading Down 0.2%

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $381.07 and last traded at $382.56. Approximately 420,613 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 3,364,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $383.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $377.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.04.

Home Depot Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $379.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $362.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.92.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 681.27% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 60.36%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, A.P. Gilfoyle & Co. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

