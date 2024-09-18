Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $11.99

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.99 and traded as high as $12.70. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $12.70, with a volume of 1,103 shares.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $40.01 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is a boost from Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.24%.

In other news, CEO James R. Barlow sold 4,266 shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $46,968.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,942.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana stock. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Free Report) by 37.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,762 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,970 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC owned 0.70% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

