HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.60

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.60 and last traded at $36.31, with a volume of 22525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HTBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.
HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %
HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.
HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 25,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile
HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.
