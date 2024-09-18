HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Hits New 12-Month High at $36.60

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $36.60 and last traded at $36.31, with a volume of 22525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HTBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Hovde Group began coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on HomeTrust Bancshares from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HTBI

HomeTrust Bancshares Trading Up 0.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.97 million, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.82.

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73. HomeTrust Bancshares had a net margin of 19.42% and a return on equity of 11.04%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.06 million. Equities research analysts expect that HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

HomeTrust Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael increased its holdings in HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 25,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $711,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,220,000 after purchasing an additional 30,891 shares during the last quarter. 60.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.