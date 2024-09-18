Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.54

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.54 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 61902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.
Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF
The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.
