Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Reaches New 12-Month High at $37.54

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $37.54 and last traded at $37.41, with a volume of 61902 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.11.

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.87 and its 200-day moving average is $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF alerts:

Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1386 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

About Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 223,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after purchasing an additional 42,538 shares during the period. Hilltop National Bank increased its holdings in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 96,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 222,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,282,000 after acquiring an additional 8,799 shares during the period.

(Get Free Report)

The Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (INFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund seeking long-term capital growth in inflation-adjusted terms from companies expected to benefit, directly or indirectly, from inflation. INFL was launched on Jan 11, 2021 and is managed by Horizon Kinetics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.