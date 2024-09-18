Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Short Interest Update

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,860,000 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the August 15th total of 38,820,000 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of HST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.88. 9,059,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,655,888. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average is $18.40. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $14.92 and a 1 year high of $21.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Host Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Host Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.43%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Host Hotels & Resorts

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 212.7% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 98.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HST. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HST

About Host Hotels & Resorts

(Get Free Report)

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 42,000 rooms.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Host Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.