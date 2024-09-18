Hostmore (LON:MORE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.19 ($0.00), with a volume of 9376806 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.17 ($0.00).

Hostmore Trading Up 11.8 %

The stock has a market cap of £239,647.00, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 10.88 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 15.31.

Get Hostmore alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Julie McEwan acquired 32,052 shares of Hostmore stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 16 ($0.21) per share, with a total value of £5,128.32 ($6,774.53). Insiders bought 107,262 shares of company stock valued at $1,471,425 over the last three months. 40.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hostmore Company Profile

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostmore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostmore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.