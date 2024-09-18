Howden Joinery Group (OTCMKTS:HWDJY) Sets New 1-Year High at $46.58

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (OTCMKTS:HWDJY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $46.58 and last traded at $46.58, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.58.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
HWDJY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised shares of Howden Joinery Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Howden Joinery Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.
View Our Latest Research Report on Howden Joinery Group
Howden Joinery Group Price Performance
Howden Joinery Group Company Profile
Howden Joinery Group Plc supplies various kitchen, joinery, and hardware products in the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and the Republic of Ireland. The company's product portfolio worktops, sinks and taps, flooring, appliances, and handles; internal and external doors, including fire doors, flooring, stair parts, and general joinery items; and cooking, cleaning, and cooling appliances.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Howden Joinery Group
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Howden Joinery Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howden Joinery Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.