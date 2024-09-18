H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.44

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$11.44 and last traded at C$11.42, with a volume of 223694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.28.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$11.35.

The company has a market cap of C$2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.77 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.38.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

