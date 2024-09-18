Huabao International (OTCMKTS:HUIHY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.60

Huabao International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:HUIHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.60.
Huabao International Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.64.
Huabao International Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.2052 dividend. This is a positive change from Huabao International’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
About Huabao International
Huabao International Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, researches, develops, produces, distributes, and sells flavours and fragrances, food ingredients, tobacco and aroma raw materials, and condiment products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It offers paper-making reconstituted tobacco leaves and new materials products for the tobacco industry.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Huabao International
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- How Much Can You Make in Stocks in One Month?
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Huabao International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huabao International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.