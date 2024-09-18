HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Short Interest Down 16.2% in August

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 843,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance
Shares of HUBC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 736,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,699. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.
About HUB Cyber Security
