HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC) Short Interest Down 16.2% in August

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. (NASDAQ:HUBC – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,550,000 shares, a decline of 16.2% from the August 15th total of 1,850,000 shares. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 843,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

HUB Cyber Security Stock Performance

Shares of HUBC stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 736,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,699. HUB Cyber Security has a 1-year low of $0.44 and a 1-year high of $9.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

About HUB Cyber Security

HUB Cyber Security Ltd. provides cyber security solutions in Israel and internationally. The company offers HUB Secure File Vault, a super charged managed file transfer backed by dedicated hardware driven security, which creates a secure enclave to protect the organization's data driven workflows; HUB Guard, a recurring security assessment, continuous network, and infrastructure monitoring and analysis, and planned incident response; D.Storm, a powerful SaaS DDoS simulation platform; RAM Commander, a software tool for reliability prediction and analysis, reliability block diagram, Markov chains analysis, maintainability prediction, spares optimization, FMEA/FMECA, testability, fault tree analysis, event tree analysis, and safety assessment; and Safety Commander designs to evaluate the safety of highly integrated systems in a model-based design environment.

