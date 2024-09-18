Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) Trading Up 3.6%

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.25. 294,735 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 2,394,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.07.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $5.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $4.25 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $742.42 million, a PE ratio of -3.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.45.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $218.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.08 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 9,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.20, for a total transaction of $48,292.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,307.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 225.5% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 168,807 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 116,945 shares during the period. GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth approximately $18,489,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties by 167.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 302,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 189,104 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 405.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 248,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 17.0% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 141,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 20,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.58% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

