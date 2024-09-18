Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Trading Up 3.4%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 3.4% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.42 and last traded at $5.41. Approximately 287,785 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,184,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.23.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Humacyte from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded shares of Humacyte to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Humacyte in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.41 and a quick ratio of 5.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $627.57 million, a PE ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.57.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts expect that Humacyte, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total value of $2,235,911.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,677,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,350,613.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 252,676 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total value of $1,695,455.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,306,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,896,373.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 352,112 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.35, for a total transaction of $2,235,911.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,677,262 shares in the company, valued at $23,350,613.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,084,153 shares of company stock worth $6,869,996 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 504.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,599,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,641 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 28.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,019,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after acquiring an additional 896,415 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 693.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 600,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 524,600 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Humacyte by 3,301.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 463,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 450,031 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in Humacyte in the second quarter valued at $1,550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

