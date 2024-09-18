Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on the stock.

HUM opened at GBX 9.14 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £74.06 million, a P/E ratio of -303.33 and a beta of 0.50. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 14 ($0.18). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

