Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) Receives Speculative Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their speculative buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 17 ($0.22) price objective on the stock.
Hummingbird Resources Stock Performance
HUM opened at GBX 9.14 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £74.06 million, a P/E ratio of -303.33 and a beta of 0.50. Hummingbird Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 4.06 ($0.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 14 ($0.18). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.92, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
