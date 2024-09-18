Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,113,507 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 57,359 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $67,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,198,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 157,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 43.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 839,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,667,000 after acquiring an additional 252,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 36.5% in the second quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 87,561 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 23,432 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,021,690.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,762,904. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.59.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $14.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.05. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

