Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Up 5.5% in August

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 5.5% from the August 15th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ HBANP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $20.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,907. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.37. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $20.42.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

About Huntington Bancshares

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

