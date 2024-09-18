Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 39.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $265.41 on Wednesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $199.11 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 18.55%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.31%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $275.50.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

