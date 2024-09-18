Huntsworth (LON:HNT) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $107.50

Shares of Huntsworth plc (LON:HNT – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 107.50 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 107.52 ($1.42). Huntsworth shares last traded at GBX 107.50 ($1.42), with a volume of 505,026 shares trading hands.
Huntsworth Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 107.50 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 107.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £399.60 million and a PE ratio of 19.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.36.
Huntsworth Company Profile
Huntsworth plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare and communications company in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Medical, Marketing, Immersive, and Communications. The Medical division provides scientific strategy and communications, publications planning and delivery, specialized medical writing, medical education, and payer and value communications services, as well as support services for internal medical teams.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Huntsworth
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Surges 400%: What’s Behind the Explosion?
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Gold Hits New All-Time Highs: 3 Stocks to Ride the Surge
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Intel: Why It’s Time to Reconsider This Beaten-Down Chipmaker
Receive News & Ratings for Huntsworth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsworth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.