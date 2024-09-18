Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT) Trading Down 3.8%

Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.99. 2,987,371 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 4,942,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Hut 8 from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Hut 8 from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.08.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hut 8 (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $35.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hut 8 Corp. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hut 8 news, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $89,435.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,248.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Hut 8 news, CFO Shenif Visram sold 20,239 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.38, for a total transaction of $270,797.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,171.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Flinn sold 7,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total value of $89,435.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,248.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its position in shares of Hut 8 by 24.9% in the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 12,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 2,490 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 in the second quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Hut 8 by 27.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. 31.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

