Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 4.31 ($0.06), with a volume of 236838 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.50 ($0.06).
Hydrogen Utopia International Price Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 5.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 7.20. The stock has a market capitalization of £16.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37.
Insider Activity at Hydrogen Utopia International
In related news, insider Howard White bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($33,025.10). 84.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile
Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.
Further Reading
