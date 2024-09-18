HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.15

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.15 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.80 ($0.51), with a volume of 502599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.80 ($0.53).
HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Down 2.5 %
The stock has a market capitalization of £49.98 million, a P/E ratio of 666.67 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.53.
About HydrogenOne Capital Growth
Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than HydrogenOne Capital Growth
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- This Is the Top Large-Cap Stock Insiders Are Buying
- Trading Halts Explained
- Capitalize on Micron’s 24% Drop—Wall Street Eyes Major Upside
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Stocks to Take Advantage of Rising Gold Prices
Receive News & Ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HydrogenOne Capital Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.