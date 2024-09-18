HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $38.15

HydrogenOne Capital Growth (LON:HGEN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 38.15 ($0.50) and last traded at GBX 38.80 ($0.51), with a volume of 502599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 39.80 ($0.53).

HydrogenOne Capital Growth Stock Down 2.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £49.98 million, a P/E ratio of 666.67 and a beta of -0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 46.44 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 48.53.

About HydrogenOne Capital Growth

Hydrogenone Capital Growth Plc focuses on investing in a portfolio of hydrogen and complementary hydrogen focused assets. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

