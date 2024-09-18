Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 77,717 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 84,197 shares.The stock last traded at $2.47 and had previously closed at $2.25.

Hyzon Motors Stock Down 7.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $618.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.87.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyzon Motors news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.07, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,478,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,483,479.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 11,722,872 shares of company stock worth $948,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,745,622 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,833 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.53% of Hyzon Motors worth $2,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 61.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

