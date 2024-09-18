Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) fell 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.62 and last traded at $2.63. 23,510 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 89,566 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Hyzon Motors Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.49. The company has a market cap of $650.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.87.

Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hyzon Motors Inc. will post -29 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Hyzon Motors

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 1,411,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $141,104.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,437,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,717.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In the last three months, insiders sold 11,722,872 shares of company stock worth $948,109. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hyzon Motors stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,022,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,431 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 0.41% of Hyzon Motors worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 61.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hyzon Motors

Hyzon Motors Inc supplies hydrogen fuel cell systems for decarbonization applications in various industries. The company commercializes its proprietary fuel cell technology through assembling and upfitting heavy duty (HD) hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs). It also focuses primarily on assembling and converting hydrogen-powered FCEVs; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with partners and third parties from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

