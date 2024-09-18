I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMABGet Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the August 15th total of 852,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 191,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Tuesday.

Institutional Trading of I-Mab

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in I-Mab stock. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMABFree Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 244,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,000. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.30% of I-Mab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 38.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

I-Mab Stock Performance

Shares of IMAB stock remained flat at $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 98,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,774. I-Mab has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.59.

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMABGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.44. On average, equities research analysts forecast that I-Mab will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About I-Mab

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Efineptakin alfa, a recombinant human IL-7 that is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

