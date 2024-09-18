IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.55

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.55 and last traded at C$7.38, with a volume of 796458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IAMGOLD from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on IAMGOLD from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$5.70.

IAMGOLD Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.17.

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Free Report) (NYSE:IAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported C$0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$527.18 million during the quarter. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 10.36%. Equities analysts expect that IAMGOLD Co. will post 0.969697 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Bruno Lemelin sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.09, for a total transaction of C$99,206.80. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About IAMGOLD

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

