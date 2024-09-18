Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $60.46

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.46 and last traded at $60.37, with a volume of 69534 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.64.

Iberdrola Stock Down 0.6 %

The company has a market capitalization of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.95 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter. Iberdrola had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 10.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Iberdrola, S.A. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Iberdrola Company Profile

Iberdrola, SA engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, France, and Australia. It generates electricity from renewable sources, such as onshore and offshore wind, hydro, photovoltaic, combined cycle gas, and conventional nuclear, as well as through batteries.

