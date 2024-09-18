Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €14.86 ($16.51). Idaho Strategic Resources shares last traded at €14.48 ($16.09), with a volume of 223,300 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th.

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.58, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.66 million, a P/E ratio of 57.92 and a beta of 0.78.

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported €0.17 ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.07 ($0.08) by €0.10 ($0.11). Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of €6.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €5.20 million. On average, analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 30.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC grew its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% in the second quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources in the second quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

