Identillect Technologies (CVE:ID) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.01

Shares of Identillect Technologies Corp. (CVE:ID – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 16000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Identillect Technologies Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.01. The company has a market cap of C$1.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.69.
About Identillect Technologies
Identillect Technologies Corp. develops an email encryption software solution. It offers Delivery Trust, an email encryption technology that targets organizations of various sizes, as well as individuals, including medical professionals, insurance companies, accountants, lawyers, real estate agents, and educators in the United States and Mexico.
