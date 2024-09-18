Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) Short Interest Up 10.3% in August

Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 158,400 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 143,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Identiv from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Research Report on Identiv
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Identiv
Identiv Stock Performance
Identiv stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.57. The stock had a trading volume of 255,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,152. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.47 million, a PE ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.75. Identiv has a twelve month low of $2.95 and a twelve month high of $9.24.
Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Identiv had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 13.77%. Equities analysts predict that Identiv will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Identiv
Identiv, Inc, a security technology company, that provides secure identification and physical security solutions that secure things, data, and physical places worldwide. It operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.
Featured Stories
