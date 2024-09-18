IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) Trading Up 5.1%

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $12.96 and last traded at $12.93. Approximately 16,349 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 296,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.30.

A number of research firms have issued reports on IGMS. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of IGM Biosciences from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (up previously from $20.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IGM Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.63.

The firm has a market capitalization of $958.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.39.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.97). The company had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.75 million. IGM Biosciences had a negative net margin of 7,571.35% and a negative return on equity of 119.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IGM Biosciences news, Director Julie Hambleton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $211,848.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred Schwarzer sold 3,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $45,536.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 250,124 shares in the company, valued at $2,886,430.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock worth $279,957. Insiders own 57.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,888,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,520,000 after buying an additional 628,001 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 3.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 164,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,350 shares in the last quarter. 42.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It develops Aplitabart, a Death Receptor 5 Agonist IgM antibody for the treatment of colorectal cancer; imvotamab, a CD20 x CD3 bispecific IgM antibody to treat myositis, as well as for the treatment of systemic lupus erythematosus and rheumatoid arthritis that is Phase Ib clinical trial; and IGM-2644, a bispecific T cell engaging IgM antibody targeting CD38 and CD3 proteins for the treatment of autoimmune diseases.

