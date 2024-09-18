Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Impac Mortgage Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:IMH opened at $0.06 on Tuesday. Impac Mortgage has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90.
Impac Mortgage Company Profile
