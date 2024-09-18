Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR) Hits New 12-Month High at $92.00

Shares of Impact Healthcare REIT (LON:IHR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.22) and last traded at GBX 90.80 ($1.20), with a volume of 1494235 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 90.31 ($1.19).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 114 ($1.51) target price on shares of Impact Healthcare REIT in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The company has a market cap of £375.83 million, a PE ratio of 824.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 88.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 86.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of GBX 1.74 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%. Impact Healthcare REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,363.64%.

Impact Healthcare REIT plc is a specialist and responsible owner of care homes and other healthcare properties across the UK. Elderly care is an essential service and demand for it is high and continues to grow as the UK's population gets older. We work with our tenants so we can grow together and help them care for more people, while continuing to improve our homes for their residents.

