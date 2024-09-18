Imperial Brands (OTCMKTS:IMBBY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.68

Shares of Imperial Brands PLC (OTCMKTS:IMBBY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.68 and last traded at $29.64, with a volume of 233550 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.34.

Imperial Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.25.

Get Imperial Brands alerts:

Imperial Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.2752 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It offers a range of cigarettes, tobacco accessories, vapour, heated tobacco, and oral nicotine. The company sells its products under various brands, including JPS, Davidoff, Gauloises, West, Winston, Kool, Lambert & Butler, Fortuna, Nobel, News, Backwoods, Champion, Golden Virginia, Rizla, Blu, Pulze, Skruf, and Zone X.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.