Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA) Short Interest Down 10.3% in August

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:IGTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a drop of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Inception Growth Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

Inception Growth Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,648. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.17. Inception Growth Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.61 and a twelve month high of $11.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inception Growth Acquisition

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGTA. K2 Principal Fund L.P. acquired a new position in Inception Growth Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,159,000. Berkley W R Corp boosted its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 174,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 50,515 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street LLC boosted its stake in Inception Growth Acquisition by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 204,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 79,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

Inception Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Inception Growth Acquisition Limited does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on sourcing opportunities in the technology, media and telecom, sports and entertainment, and non-gambling game sectors.

