Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Short Interest Down 8.2% in August

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800,000 shares, a decrease of 8.2% from the August 15th total of 11,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 5.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INCY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Incyte from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Incyte from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 price target (down from $83.00) on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Incyte currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.24.

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,485.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 15,571 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,089,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total transaction of $36,001.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,485.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,047 shares of company stock valued at $2,225,626. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Incyte by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 950,626 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,689,000 after purchasing an additional 62,380 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Incyte by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,821 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 28,938 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 85.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte during the fourth quarter worth $2,033,000. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its stake in Incyte by 356.8% during the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 106,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after purchasing an additional 83,315 shares during the period. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INCY traded down $1.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.17. 2,213,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,003. Incyte has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $70.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.14 and its 200-day moving average is $59.66.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.82) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($2.60). Incyte had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Incyte will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

